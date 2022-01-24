India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display

Indian Army soldiers will be seen marching in different uniforms worn by the Army since 1950 to present day at the Republic Day parade this year.

These include the first uniform worn in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, the present-day olive greens and the new combat uniform unveiled at the Army Day parade this year.

There will be six marching contingents of the army wearing these different uniforms along with different weapons of that era.

Troops of the Rajput regiment will be seen wearing the uniform from 1950 and march with 303 rifles. This will be followed by Assam regiment donning the uniform from 1960 along with 303 rifles.

Troops from Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) will be in the uniform from 1970 along with the 7.62 mm rifle

Troops from Sikh Light Infantry (SIKHLI) and Army Ordnance will don the present day olive green along with the INSAS rifles.

The new combat uniform unveiled at the Army Day parade 2022 will be worn by the Parachute regiment troops who be carry the Tavor rifle.

There will be a total of 16 marching contingents. Six from the Army, one each from Navy and Air Force, four Central Armed Police Forces, one from Delhi Police two from National Cadet Corps and one NSS, Maj Gen Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi area said.