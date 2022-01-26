Peru PM tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister of Peru Mirtha Vasquez tested positive for COVID-19, after being administered an antigen test, and remains in isolation as provided by the protocol established for this virus, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) said, Trend reports citing andina.

According to the PCM, the high-ranking official has mild symptoms but is stable.

"She had received two doses of the vaccine, in addition to the booster dose," it detailed via social media.

Moreover, the release stated that the Cabinet chief will perform activities remotely from her home —as appropriate— until molecular test results are obtained so as to comply with health protocols and medical indications.