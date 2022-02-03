Indian plan to send wheat to Afghanistan back on track, shipment begins next week

The shipping of 50,000 tonnes of wheat offered by India as humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people via Pakistani land routes is expected to begin next week, Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Wednesday.

Mamundzay welcomed the Indian government’s allocation of ₹200 crore as aid for Afghanistan in its budget for 2022-23, describing it as a “timely intervention” against the backdrop of a dire need for food grains and humanitarian assistance among the Afghan people.

The Indian side proposed sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat via the Wagah land border with Pakistan on October 7, and received an initial response from Islamabad only on November 24. On December 3, Pakistan said it would allow Indian relief materials to be shipped via the border crossing only in Afghan trucks, and the two sides have been finalising the modalities since then.

“India is going to deliver 50,000 tonnes of wheat in the next week or two, and the delivery will be completed in a month’s time,” Mamundzay told the media on the sidelines of a trade meet hosted by the Afghan embassy.