China Energy continues leading world in wind power capacity
China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), a leading energy giant, continued to rank first in installed capacity of wind power worldwide, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
By the end of 2021, the installed capacity of wind power by China Energy reached 50 GW, said the company.
The installed capacity of photovoltaic power surged 4.1 times from a year ago to stand at 8.6 GW during the period.
In 2021, China Energy started constructing new energy projects with a capacity of 19.68 GW. It added 10.89 GW of new energy power capacity last year, the highest in history, it said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO)
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive)
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive)