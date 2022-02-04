China Energy continues leading world in wind power capacity

China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), a leading energy giant, continued to rank first in installed capacity of wind power worldwide, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

By the end of 2021, the installed capacity of wind power by China Energy reached 50 GW, said the company.

The installed capacity of photovoltaic power surged 4.1 times from a year ago to stand at 8.6 GW during the period.

In 2021, China Energy started constructing new energy projects with a capacity of 19.68 GW. It added 10.89 GW of new energy power capacity last year, the highest in history, it said.