Dubai saw most travellers from India last year

India remained the biggest international travel source market for Dubai in calendar year 2021 with 9.1 lakh visitors from the country. A number of mega events like the IPL, T20 World Cup and the ongoing Dubai Expo had seen a large number of people travelling from India to the UAE, which has always been the biggest international destination for desi travellers, Trend reports citing Times of India.

According to Dubai Tourism, the city saw 72.8 lakh international overnight visitors between January and December 2021, 32% more than the same period last year. “Dubai strongholds regained momentum to register positive growth during 2021, with No.1 source market India delivering 910,000 visitors (5.3% YoY), followed by 491,000 travellers from Saudi Arabia (+22.8% YoY) whilst Russia and UK contributed 444,000 visitors (+50.3% YoY) and 420,000 visitors (+7.1% YoY) respectively,” it said in a statement.

“With domestic tourism accounting for a large share in the accommodation sector, Dubai’s hotels performed strongly in the fourth quarter to achieve significant growth across all hospitality metrics compared to 2020. For the first time, the hotel sector outperformed pre-pandemic levels across all measurements in Q4 2021 including over 81.4% occupancy compared to 80.7% occupancy during Q4 2019,” it added.

“Average occupancy, overall, reached 67% in 2021 compared to 54% in the previous year, which is among the highest occupancy rates internationally, it added.