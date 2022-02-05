India adds over 1.27 lakh fresh Covid cases, more than 1K deaths

India on Saturday recorded 1,27,952 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 4,20,80,664, while the number of active cases declined further to 13,31,648, according to the Union health ministry data, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

The death toll climbed to 5,01,114 with 1,059 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 3.16 per cent of the total infections in the country, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,03,921 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national Covid recovery rate had improved to 95.64 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.98 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.21 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,02,47,902. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, it added.

So far, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 168.98 crore.

The 1,059 new fatalities include 595 from Kerala and 81 from Maharashtra.

So far, 5,01,114 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,42,940 from Maharashtra, 57,296 from Kerala, 39,250 from Karnataka, 37,696 from Tamil Nadu, 25,952 from Delhi, 23,286 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,758 from West Bengal.