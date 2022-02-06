India reports over 1.07 lakh new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 7.4%

India recorded a single day rise of 1,07,474 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, pushing India’s tally of cases to 4,21,88,138. Active Covid-19 cases have declined to 12,25,011. In the past 24 hours, 865 fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 5,01,979. While the daily positivity rate stood at 7.42 per cent, India completed the administration of 1,69,46,26,697 Covid-19 vaccine doses, Trend reports citing The Indian EXPRESS.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission reiterated that the ban on physical rallies and roadshows will continue to remain in effect in poll-bound states but granted more relaxation for physical public meetings in indoor halls and outdoor meetings.

Most gym and spa owners in the national capital have said they will open their establishments from Monday ensuring that all Covid-19 protocols are in place and sanitisation of the premises is conducted properly. The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced the reopening of gyms, which comes as a sigh of relief for fitness centre owners who have been staging protests and urging the government to allow them to resume businesses which have registered a major slump due to successive coronavirus-induced lockdowns.