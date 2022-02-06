Protest against vaccine mandates paralyzing Canada capital

Protesters camped out in the Canadian capital outnumber the police and control the situation, the city's mayor said on Sunday, as a demonstration against vaccine mandates clogged parts of the city for a 10th day, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Protesters have paralyzed downtown Ottawa for the past nine days, with some participants waving Confederate or Nazi flags and some saying they wanted to dissolve Canada's government.

"The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on a local radio station. "They have far more people than we have police officers."