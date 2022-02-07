Single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

Other News 7 February 2022 12:57 (UTC+04:00)
Single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency-use permission to the single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to share the information.

He added that the decision taken by the DCGI will further strengthen the country's fight against the pandemic.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority on Friday recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik Light, official sources said.

According to an official source, in light of the recommendations made during an SEC meeting on January 31, Dr Reddy's Laboratories presented its proposal for grant of permission to import Sputnik Light for a restricted use in an emergency situation and booster-dose vaccination, along with the analysis of the latest safety and efficacy data, including its benefits against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The firm said the Sputnik Light vaccine is approved in 29 countries, including Argentina, Russia etc. Over 2.5 billion people live in countries that approved Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster.

