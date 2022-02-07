Asian Development Bank lends record $ 4.6-bn loans to India in 2021

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Sunday said it provided a record USD 4.6 billion loans to India in 2021, including USD 1.8 billion towards coronavirus response.

"The Asian Development Bank committed a record USD 4.6 billion in sovereign lending to India in 2021 for 17 loans, including USD 1.8 billion for the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response," the multilateral funding agency said in a statement.

Of the COVID-19-related assistance, USD 1.5 billion was towards vaccine procurement and USD 300 million to strengthen primary health care in urban areas and the country's future pandemic preparedness.

The ADB's regular funding programme to India is made to support transport, urban development, finance, agriculture, and skills building.

ADB Country Director for India Takeo Konishi said, "The ADB's operations continue to support the Government of India's fight against COVID-19 and its other development priorities such as managing urbanisation, raising industrial competitiveness to create more jobs, improving connectivity and enhancing skills."



Konishi added that to maximise the development impact of its operations, ADB adopts a multidisciplinary approach and incorporates Finance Plus elements based on its comparative advantage, knowledge base and value addition.

He said the ADB will continue to support less-developed states through the provision of basic infrastructure and institutional capacity building while pursuing transformative investments in the more economically advanced states.

The agency extended a USD 2.2-billion support for 12 state projects, committed to its geographically balanced programming.