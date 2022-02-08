India crosses 170 crore vaccination mark
India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 achieved another milestone as it crossed 170 crore mark on Monday.
As per the government CoWIN portal, India has administered over 170 crore of vaccine doses so far that includes over 95 crore of first doses, over 73 crore as second shots and over 1.45 crore precaution doses.
“World’s largest vaccination drive has crossed 170 crore mark. India is moving forward with great strength & vigour in its fight against Covid-19. With PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, we will win the battle against the pandemic”, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.
