India to launch largest immunisation programme: Health Minister Mandaviya

India is implementing the largest immunisation programme globally where annually more than 30 million pregnant women and 26 million children are covered through the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while launching the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 virtually on Monday.

The Mission will have three rounds and will be conducted in 416 districts which will include 75 districts identified for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across 33 States/UTs in the country. In the first round from Feb-April 2022, 11 states - Assam, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Chhattisgarh will conduct IMI 4.0.

The remaining 22 states will conduct the rounds from April to May 2022. These states/UTs include Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Puducherry, Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Jharkhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Andman & Nicobar Islands.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective, affordable and safe methods to protect infants, children and pregnant women from diseases and mortality. With the aim to increase the Full Immunisation Coverage, the Prime Minister launched Mission Indradhanush in December 2014 to cover the partially and unvaccinated pregnant women and children in pockets of low immunisation coverage, high-risk and hard-to-reach areas and protect them from vaccine preventable diseases”, Mandaviya said.