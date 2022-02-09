Over 2/3rd of 15–17-year-olds in India now covered with one shot of COVID vaccine
Over 5 crore adolescents in the 15–17-year age group in India are now covered with the first dose of COVID vaccine in the country, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on February 8.
As the population in the age group is nearly 7.4 crore, this means that over 67.5 crore or more than two-thirds of this population group is now partially vaccinated against coronavirus.
COVID vaccination for this age group in India had started on January 3 and the Union government is now exhorting states to cover the adolescents who have received their first shots to receive their second jabs.
For this age group, only Covaxin, the COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech is permitted, based on the recommendation by the COVID working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.