Param Vir Chakra recipient promoted as Subedar Major

Other News 9 February 2022 12:04 (UTC+04:00)
Subedar Sanjay Kumar, a recipient of India’s highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra and who is currently posted as an instructor at the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA), was promoted to the rank of Subedar Major on Tuesday by NDA Commandant Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor.

A press statement from the NDA said, “It is a matter of great pride and privilege for the NDA to have Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar of 13th Battalion who was awarded Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award, for his selfless commitment and sacrifice in the face of enemy, to be posted as Instructor and a role model for the cadets. Today, on February 8, the Junior Commissioned Officer has been promoted to the rank of Subedar Major by Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA for his continued dedication and devotion to the service.”

“Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC was enrolled as a young rifleman in 13th Battalion. On July 4 in 1999, during Operation Vijay, as a young soldier the Subedar Major volunteered to be the leading scout of the attacking column tasked to capture area Flat Top of Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley. The attacking column was stalled by the enemy’s heavy automatic fire from one of the sangars, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar realising the gravity of the situation and with utter disregard to his personal safety, charged at the enemy. In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, he killed three of the intruders and was himself seriously injured. Despite his injuries, he charged onto the second sangar,” the statement said.

