Terrorist killed in clash with security forces in NW Pakistan

Other News 10 February 2022 06:11 (UTC+04:00)
A terrorist was killed in a clash with security forces in tribal district North Waziristan of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the intense exchange of fire between the two sides, the terrorist was gunned down, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the statement added.

"The killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnapping for ransom," the ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, the statement said.

