India bans import of drones; provides certain exceptions

The government on Wednesday banned import of foreign drones with certain exceptions as part of efforts to promote domestic manufacturing of drones in the country.



Import of drones for R&D, defence and security purposes have been exempted from the ban but such imports will require due clearances.



"Import of drone components, however, shall not require any approvals," the civil aviation ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

Import of drones by government entities, educational institutions recognised by central or state government, government recognised R&D entities and drone manufacturers for R&D purpose will be allowed in CBU, SKD or CKD form. This will be subject to import authorisation issued by DGFT in consultation with concerned line ministries.