EAM Jaishankar holds 'fruitful discussion' with Qatar FM on enhancing bilateral ties

Other News 10 February 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 9 February met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed political, economic and security ties. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar even praised Qatar for its interest in strengthening investment and trade.

S Jaishankar posted the pictures of his meeting with Qatar's Foreign Minister and tweeted, "Held productive talks with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed our broad-based political, economic, digital and security partnership. Appreciate the interest in expanding investment and trade. Thank Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community." In another tweet, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar further informed that he held talks with Thani on Afghanistan, including its international and regional issues.

