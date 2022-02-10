India’s 1st Covid nasal spray FabiSpray aimed at high-risk adults, doesn’t let virus reach lungs

In a first, a novel nitric oxide nasal spray was launched in India Wednesday for treating Covid-19 among adults who are at high risk of progressing to severe stages of the viral disease.

The spray is designed to kill the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in the upper airways.

Manufactured by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, in collaboration with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp, the spray will be marketed under the brand name ‘FabiSpray’ in India. Glenmark had earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as part of the accelerated approval process.

The retail price of a 25 ml unit of the spray will be Rs 850. A prescription from a registered medical practitioner will be required for its purchase.

Approval for the spray came after phase three of clinical trials, conducted among 306 adult Covid-19 patients across 20 clinical sites in India showed that it was safe for use in non-hospitalised adult patients. The trials were conducted between August 2021 and January 2022.