4 dead, 4 injured in S.Korean factory explosion
Four workers were found dead and four others injured in a factory explosion in South Korea's southern city of Yeosu, Yonhap news agency reported Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The explosion occurred at about 9:26 a.m. local time (0026 GMT) at a petrochemical factory in the port city, some 450 km south of the capital Seoul.
Of the combined eight workers who were at the scene of the explosion, four died and four were sent to a nearby hospital for minor or serious injuries.
The explosion did not lead to a fire, according to Yonhap. Police and firefighters were investigating the cause of the explosion.
