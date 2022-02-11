International flights operating on daily basis in India, Vande Bharat program running with 36 countries
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 10 said that international flights are operating on a daily basis.
“We have international flights running on a daily basis, running the Vande Bharat program with about 36 countries. In the case of some countries, seat allocations and flights allocations are almost at that level that was there before air bubbles. As the health situation improves, we intend to make travel easier, facilitated, and more flexible,” said Scindia while speaking to ANI.
