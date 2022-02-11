New rules for foreign arrivals in India: no RT-PCR rest for flight, no quarantine

The government on Thursday revised guidelines for international arrivals, removing the category of 'at risk' countries - introduced when the Omicron Covid variant emerged - and also recommending self-monitoring of 14 days for symptoms against the current seven days of home quarantine.

The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday, February 14, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry stressed the "need to monitor the continuously changing" COVID-19 virus but also acknowledged that "economic activities need to be taken up in an unhindered manner".

According to the new guidelines, all foreign arrivals must fill a self-declaration form online (available at the Air Suvidha web portal), including a travel history of the past 14 days.

They must also upload a negative RT-PCR test that was conducted within 72 hours of the travel date.

Alternatively, they can also upload a certificate confirming they have received both vaccine doses.

This option, however, is only available for passengers arriving from 72 countries whose vaccination programmes the Indian government recognises as part of a reciprocal programme.

These countries include Canada, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Qatar, Australia, New Zealand, and some European nations.