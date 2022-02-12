1 killed, 14 injured in blast in W. Afghanistan

One person has been confirmed dead and 14 others were injured after an explosive device went off in front of the main mosque in western Afghanistan, the provincial health chief Mohammad Asif Qanet said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Qanet said the dead and the 14 wounded, with one in critical condition, have been taken to hospital following the blast that took place at the main gate of the mosque in Qala-e-Naw city, capital of western Afghanistan's Badghis province.

Four children were among the injured, the official added.

Baz Mohammad Sarwari, director of Information and Culture of Badghis province, has also confirmed the explosion, saying the blast occurred at 02:00 p.m. local time and an investigation has been initiated.

According to Sarwari, 10 suspects have been arrested, and no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident.