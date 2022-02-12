US State Secretary Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Quad Ministerial in Melbourne and discussed bilateral ties, the current situation in Afghanistan and the latest developments in the Covid outbreak.

Blinken and Jaishankar reviewed bilateral ties on Friday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

The two leaders talked about efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific through the Quad Grouping and expansion of cooperation on common priorities, including reinforcing the rules-based international order, he said.

Blinken and Jaishankar met in Melbourne, Australia, on the sidelines of the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting; foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States participated along with Jaishankar in the meeting.

Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on fighting the Covid pandemic, the challenges facing Afghanistan, and future of democracy in Myanmar, among other issues of mutual concern, Price said.