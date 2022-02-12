N Chandrasekaran's term as Tata Sons chairman renewed for another 5 years

The salt-to-software Tata Group will see continuation of leadership as N Chandrasekaran remains executive chairman for another five years. The board of directors at the holding company, Tata Sons, met on Friday to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman.

Group patriarch and Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata, who was present at the board meeting as a special invitee, recommended renewal of Chandrasekaran’s term as executive chairman of Tata Sons, according to a company statement. Tata expressed satisfaction on the progress and performance of the group under Chandrasekaran, the statement said. Tata is chairman emeritus of Tata Sons.

The board members-- Venu Srinivasan, Ajay Piramal , Ralf Speth, Bhaskar Bhat, Sourabh Agrawal and Harish Manwani--unanimously approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

Tata Trusts, which is the biggest shareholder at Tata Sons with 66 per cent stake, may send two of its trustees as directors at Tata Sons board. Vice-chairman of Tata Trusts Vijay Singh is likely to be re-inducted into the Tata Sons board as Tata Trusts nominee. Singh, a former civil servant, was on the Tata Sons board as Tata Trusts nominee till August 2018, when he reached the official retirement age. Sources said the group’s governance guidelines relating to age could be changed in view of the new set-up.

Apart from Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, Tata Sons did not comment on any other matter.

As per the company’s Articles of Association, Tata Trusts can nominate a third of the directors on the board of the holding company of the conglomerate as long as it owns at least 40 per cent. At present, Srinivasan is representing Tata Trusts on the Tata Sons board.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran, 58, said.