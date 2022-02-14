Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,031,215 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 244,282 and 10,139,776 patients have recovered from the disease so far, said the agency.
South Africa has recorded 3,640,162 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in Africa, followed by Morocco with 1,155,165 cases as of Sunday evening, it added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
More governments starting to take position of moving away from coal - Head of NGO Forum on ADB (Interview) (VIDEO)
Development of Azerbaijan's dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade - Russian MFA
Worked fruitfully to win a medal - silver medalist of World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva get acquainted with work done on Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly built military campus in Aghjabadi
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at “Aghjabadi Grain Agropark”
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Aghjabadi district
Australia to provide over $11 mn under 'Maitri Scholars Program' for Indian students: FM Marise Payne
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at headquarters of special representative office of President
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Digital Management Center of Karabakh Regional Electric Network
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view ongoing restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of new residential complex consisting of 209 apartments in Aghdam
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 power substations
Baku holds award ceremony of winners of FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in individual program (PHOTO)
Shusha Declaration brings Azerbaijan-Turkey ties to completely new level - Turkish Presidential Administration