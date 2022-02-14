Multidimensional approach key for India to achieve $1 trillion exports by 2030, says CII

India needs to adopt a multidimensional approach to take the country's merchandise exports to $1 trillion by 2030, a report by industry body Confederation Of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested.



The report recommends finalising free trade agreements with large markets, extending RoDTEP to all exports, attracting global firms and addressing domestic manufacturing issues to achieve the target.



"With a holistic and aggressive approach, the aim to achieve $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030 is indeed achievable if India undertakes a strategic mission," CII President T V Narendran said.



In its report 'Achieving $1 trillion in merchandise exports: A Roadmap', released on Sunday, the CII has outlined products and destination markets that India should focus on and highlights a range of policy actions towards meeting the target.



The need of the hour is for India to integrate closely with global value chains and to attract FDI inflows in its key sectors, according to the CII.



Based on the potential to gain global share, 14 products have been identified in the CII report as those which can contribute the most to the increase in exports.



These include vehicles, textiles, electrical machinery and equipment, machinery, apparel, chemical products, plastics, pharmaceuticals, etc.