Modi meets ex-Kenyan PM, expresses commitment to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Kenyan premier Raila Amolo Odinga on Sunday and expressed his commitment to further strengthening the India-Kenya relations.

Odinga, who is currently in India on a private visit, met PM Modi, who expressed his happiness at being able to meet the Kenyan leader after almost three-and-a-half years, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said in a statement.

The two leaders share friendly relations going back decades, it added.

PM Modi recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya as well as the latter's support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.