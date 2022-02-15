Defence Secretary of India, calls on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Defence Secretary of India, Dr. Ajay Kumar, called on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Khaleel today. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, State Minister welcomed Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar to the Maldives and reviewed the recent developments in India-Maldives relations particularly in the field of Defence and Security cooperation. State Minister also highlighted the continuous contribution by the Government of India towards enhancing the capacity and readiness of the Maldives National Defence Force. The State Minister and Defence Secretary reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between both countries, particularly to ensure peace and security in the Indian Ocean region.

The State Minister was accompanied at the meeting by Foreign Secretary, Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives.