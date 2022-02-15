India driving force of Quad, says White House
India is a driving force of the Quad and an engine for regional growth, said the White House, days after foreign ministers of the countries, which are part of the grouping, met in Melbourne.
The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were part of the discussions.
"We recognise that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to the Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad, and an engine for regional growth and development," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington.
