Top Commander of Saudi Land Forces calls on Army chief Naravane on first visit to India

In a step aimed at bolstering military ties between India and Saudi Arabia, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, arrived in India on Monday on a three-day visit.

This is the first ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander to India and marks a deepening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries, the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in a historic visit which marked the first time that an Indian Army Chief had visited Saudi Arabia.

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair was received by Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane at South Block on Tuesday, where he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour. He met the army chief for significant bilateral discussions and was briefed on security aspects.

General MM Naravane #COAS extended a warm welcome to Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on his arrival at #SouthBlock, New Delhi.#DefenceCooperation#IndiaSaudiArabiaFriendship pic.twitter.com/JzLwE6wyIQ