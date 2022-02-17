India's exports rise by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January

Other News 17 February 2022 02:11 (UTC+04:00)
India's exports rise by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January

India's overall exports, merchandise, and services combined, increased by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January 2022 from $44.90 billion in the corresponding month last year, the government data showed on Tuesday, Trend reports citing The New Indian Express.

The country's merchandise exports grew by 25.28 per cent to $34.50 billion in January 2022 from $27.54 billion recorded in January 2021.

Overall imports in January 2022 are estimated to be $67.76 billion, which is 30.54 per cent higher than $51.91 billion recorded in January 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India's merchandise imports grew by 23.54 per cent to $51.93 billion in January 2022 from $42.03 billion recorded in the corresponding month of 2021. Trade deficit widened to $17.42 billion in January 2022 from $14.49 billion recorded in January 2021.

April-January 2021-22 period, India's overall exports, merchandise, and services combined, rose to $545.71 billion, exhibiting a growth of 37.68 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-January 2021-22 period are estimated to be $616.91 billion, exhibiting a growth of 54.35 per cent.

Merchandise exports for the period April-January 2021-22 stood at $335.88 billion as against $228.92 billion recorded during April-January 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 46.73 per cent.

Merchandise imports for the period April-January 2021-22 stood at $495.75 billion as against $304.79 billion during the period April-January 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 62.65 per cent. Imports in April-January 2021-22 have registered a positive growth of 22.31 per cent in comparison to April-January 2019-20.

Trade deficit for April-January 2021-22 widened to $159.87 billion as against $75.87 billion recorded in April-January 2020-21. During April-January 2019-20 period trade deficit stood at $141.21 billion.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israeli president’s visit to be positive for bilateral ties: Erdogan
Israeli president’s visit to be positive for bilateral ties: Erdogan
Tajikistan and Turkey discuss development of bilateral cooperation
Tajikistan and Turkey discuss development of bilateral cooperation
Turkey confirms 94,730 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey confirms 94,730 daily COVID-19 cases
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil's 'Imperial City' Other News 02:52
India's exports rise by 36.76 per cent to $61.41 billion in January Other News 02:11
Readout of January meeting shows Fed not wed to particular pace of rate hikes World 01:34
Gasoline tanker crash on U.S. Long Island sparks major fire Other News 00:56
Georgian Defence Minister holds meetings at NATO HQ Georgia 00:17
Israeli president’s visit to be positive for bilateral ties: Erdogan Turkey 16 February 23:34
India delivers 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka to help ease energy crisis Other News 16 February 23:01
President of Poland holds phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16 February 22:23
Canada is set to ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers Other News 16 February 21:56
Iran Produces Vaccine against Omicron Iran 16 February 21:28
Russia confirms its participation in Turkish diplomatic forum Politics 16 February 21:03
Kazakhstan increases trade turnover with EU countries Kazakhstan 16 February 20:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16 February 20:45
Azerbaijan confirms 7,148 more COVID-19 cases, 7,387 recoveries Society 16 February 20:42
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss implementation of tripartite statements Politics 16 February 20:01
Azerbaijan-made report circulated as official UN document Politics 16 February 19:45
Kazakh company unveils expected investments for production Economy 16 February 19:34
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks Politics 16 February 19:10
IMF continues negotiations about new program for Georgia - mission chief Georgia 16 February 19:10
US, Azerbaijan working to increase number of exchange programs for students – ambassador Society 16 February 19:06
Iran unveils amount of needed funds for construction of new terminal at Shiraz Airport Transport 16 February 18:51
Kazakhstan's Ozenmunayservice LLP opens tender to purchase diesel fuel Kazakhstan 16 February 18:49
Uzbekistan intends increase its general income within next five years Uzbekistan 16 February 18:43
Activities in Iran’s Charak port up Transport 16 February 18:40
Visitors from Turkey spending more money in Georgia, NBG says Georgia 16 February 18:21
Azerbaijani MoD inspects state of combat readiness of military units (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 February 18:10
WTO to carry out first Trade Policy Review of Kazakhstan Business 16 February 18:10
Stable situation in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market lowers devaluation expectations - Russia's Gazprombank Economy 16 February 17:55
Thinking long term benefits: Iran eyes to improve ties with Mexico Business 16 February 17:49
SOCAR Kulevi Oil Terminal announces tender for DC power supply purchase Tenders 16 February 17:38
Azerbaijan considers proposals made for improving municipal administration Society 16 February 17:33
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 16 February 17:31
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran's Fereidoonkenar port soars Transport 16 February 17:28
Azerbaijan reveals number of its citizens deported from EU Society 16 February 17:26
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses district with biggest annual inflation rate Kazakhstan 16 February 17:26
IAEA supports Turkmenistan in climate mitigation Oil&Gas 16 February 17:17
Azerbaijan to open fairs on occasion of Novruz holiday in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16 February 17:16
Israel economy grows 8.1% in 2021, fastest pace in 21 years Israel 16 February 17:12
Azerbaijan, Iran reach agreement for construction of Giz Galasi HPP Oil&Gas 16 February 17:12
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan sign several joint documents Kazakhstan 16 February 17:12
ECB warns about vulnerable property market in euro zone Europe 16 February 17:08
Iran's steel export increases Business 16 February 17:06
Iraqi delegation heads to Tehran to solve gas export issue Oil&Gas 16 February 17:04
Kazakhstan reveals prices for paid services Kazakhstan 16 February 16:57
U.S. mortgage interest rates top 4% for first time since 2019 US 16 February 16:53
Turkmen Khazar consortium opens tender to purchase steel tank Tenders 16 February 16:53
Volkswagen expects chip shortage to ease later in 2022 Europe 16 February 16:47
Azerbaijan shares data on TOP-10 insurance companies in terms of payments in 2021 Economy 16 February 16:41
India, Australia, and Singapore to jointly address marine pollution Other News 16 February 16:37
President Ilham Aliyev gave us immense joy, pride of Victory - natives of Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16 February 16:32
Shopify beats estimates for holiday-quarter revenue Other News 16 February 16:31
Top Commander of Saudi Land Forces calls on Army chief Naravane on first visit to India Other News 16 February 16:30
PMO records increase in port operations at Iran’s Genaveh port Transport 16 February 16:27
Turkish FM tests positive for COVID-19 Society 16 February 16:22
Turkey may hold trilateral meeting on Ukraine with consent of Russia - President Erdogan Politics 16 February 16:22
Indian Ambassador meets UAE education minister, discusses cooperation in field of education Other News 16 February 16:10
Azerbaijan-Iran working group continues talks on Khudafarin, Giz Galasi hydro junctions Oil&Gas 16 February 15:50
Kazakhstan predicts domestic oil production volume for 2022 Kazakhstan 16 February 15:43
Azerbaijani Unibank talks cards meeting modern requirements Economy 16 February 15:32
Volume of money transfers from Kazakhstan to Georgia revealed Georgia 16 February 15:28
Meat production increased by 2.6% in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16 February 15:25
Turkmen Khazar consortium to purchase server batteries Tenders 16 February 15:25
Tajikistan and Turkey discuss development of bilateral cooperation Tajikistan 16 February 15:24
GRP growth reported in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Kazakhstan 16 February 15:22
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to auction its bonds Finance 16 February 15:19
Uzbekistan discloses amount of construction work done in 1M2022 Uzbekistan 16 February 15:17
Iran's NICICO to invest in copper projects across country Business 16 February 15:12
Iran sees surge in exports of raw steel, steel products Business 16 February 15:11
US ambassador discloses security assistance rendered to Azerbaijan Politics 16 February 15:03
Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador Politics 16 February 15:02
US ready to support opening of communications in South Caucasus - ambassador Politics 16 February 14:53
Southern Gas Corridor can serve as transition into post-hydrocarbon era – ambassador Politics 16 February 14:46
US companies can participate in demining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh – ambassador Politics 16 February 14:38
It is important to look at how to begin expanding Southern Gas Corridor - US ambassador Economy 16 February 14:36
US companies can be involved in many spheres in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region – ambassador Politics 16 February 14:36
Azerbaijan, US have strong cooperation on security - ambassador Politics 16 February 14:28
Azerbaijan has potential to bring peace to wider geographic area, US ambassador Litzenberger says Politics 16 February 14:27
Azerbaijan reliable supplier of energy resources – US ambassador Politics 16 February 14:26
Heydar Aliyev Center to host concert of famous Italian conductor Politics 16 February 14:26
Azerbaijan's airports serve numerous passengers in January 2022 Economy 16 February 14:25
CEC registers Serdar Berdimuhamedov as presidential candidate in Turkmenistan Business 16 February 14:22
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16 Society 16 February 14:15
Russia reports over 179,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 16 February 14:09
Countries with largest money outflow to Georgia named Georgia 16 February 13:57
Turkmenistan and IFAD eager to collaborate on agricultural projects Business 16 February 13:47
Iran’s Arvandan Oil & Gas Company keen to increase crude oil extraction Oil&Gas 16 February 13:35
Azerbaijan names its representative for Eurovision 2022 (PHOTO) Society 16 February 13:23
Azerbaijan registers increase in income of businessmen from non-oil sector Economy 16 February 13:23
Almost all fuel types in Georgia increase in price Georgia 16 February 13:14
Belarus hopes to resume agricultural equipment deliveries to Turkmenistan Business 16 February 13:13
Iran to speed up operation on regulation of Bolgarchay River on border with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16 February 13:12
EU to continue supporting Azerbaijan to de-mine its liberated areas Politics 16 February 13:11
India, Saudi Arabia armies explore new areas of cooperation including intel sharing Other News 16 February 12:58
Azerbaijan preparing for 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Society 16 February 12:50
Uzbekistan to put into operation number of new TPPs in 2022 Uzbekistan 16 February 12:47
US California's Jewish community thanks Azerbaijan for supporting reconstruction of synagogue Politics 16 February 12:45
IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow gap between oil targets and output Arab World 16 February 12:41
Bank of Georgia provides support for local greenhouse construction Georgia 16 February 12:39
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 16 February 12:38
Thailand includes Sputnik Light in quarantine-free entry program Russia 16 February 12:38
All news