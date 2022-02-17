900 exhibitors from 50 nations confirm presence at DefExpo 2022

Other News 17 February 2022 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
The upcoming edition of the DefExpo exhibition, India’s biennial marquee event for the defence manufacturing industry, has received confirmation from over 900 exhibitors and the final number is expected to cross over 1,000, official sources said.

The event will be held from March 10 to March 13 in Gandhinagar. This is the first time it being held in Gujarat.

While around 800 of the exhibitors are form India, the other 100 are from 55 nations. This will be the largest DefExpo since it began in 1996, defence ministry officials said on Wednesday, with over 1 lakh sqmts of exhibition space. More than 50 defence ministers or heads of armed forces from across the world have already confirmed their presence.

While celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence is the presiding theme, the main messaging for the DefExpo 2022, defence officials said, is “path to pride”. It aims to showcase the growth of India’s domestic defence industry, and how the policy interventions by the government has encouraged the participation of domestic players, including from the private sector.

In a new concept, the government has invited venture capitalists to the exhibition, so that defence industry start-ups get an opportunity to make their pitches to them for funding. Officials said that it will “provide impetus to these young entrepreneurs and start-ups.”

To encourage the participation of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises from the defence sector, they have been offered a 50 per cent discount.

