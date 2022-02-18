India has walked the talk on climate issues: EU Cliimate Policy Chief

Noting that India has always "walked the talk" on the climate issue, Executive Vice-President of European Commission Frans Timmermans has said the European Union and India working together for the green transition and the 27 member bloc is eager to expand that work.

Mr Timmermans made these remarks during his keynote speech at the World Sustainable Development Summit.

"The European Union and India are already working together for the green transition and we are eager to continue and expand that work. The International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are two excellent examples of our cooperation so far," he said.

"Over the coming months, I also hope to continue the discussion started at COP26 on phasing out coal and ensuring a just transition. We are likewise looking forward to expanding our cooperation on green hydrogen, including by organising a first EU-India Hydrogen Forum," the Executive Vice-President added.

During his address, Mr Timmermans noted that in many ways India was also a key player at COP26.

"Prime Minister Modi's announcement of a 2070 net-zero target was very positive and very welcome. This target will help to steer India's own green transition, and in the context of COP26, it was this announcement that helped to bring the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement within reach. India has always walked the talk and we are therefore looking forward to the further plans for your green transition," he said.

"Submitting an updated Nationally Determined Contribution and a long-term strategy would enable India to take a leading role in the delivery of the Glasgow agreement, and make your country a global example. On several areas, India is already there. The commitment to install 500GW of renewable energy by 2030 is a prime example of India's global leadership," he added.