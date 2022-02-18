There is no alternative to diplomacy - UN chief on situation in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

There is no alternative to diplomacy, the UN chief Antonio Gutteres said on the situation in Eastern Ukraine, Trend reports citing the UN.

He made the statement adding that “all issues, including the most intractable, must be addressed through diplomatic frameworks”.

Quoting from the United Nations Charter, which Mr. Guterres defended as a fundamental pillar of international law, he said that all nations “shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means, in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered”.

All parties should be “extremely careful with their rhetoric”, the UN Secretary-General continued, after noting that the threat to global security today “is more complex and probably higher” than during the Cold War.

During that era, Mr. Guterres explained that safeguards and safety checks existed to allow nations to prevent crises by using “back-channels”