Ukraine's MPs and ministers to visit frontline - head of National Security Council

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Aleksey Danilov said that representatives of the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers would go to the front line tomorrow, Trend reports citing Unian.

"The President of Ukraine has made a decision and tomorrow representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, some of the ministers will go to the front line. I am going on behalf of the president also to the front," he said at a briefing on the situation in Donbass.

According to him, tomorrow, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk will visit the settlements where infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling.

In turn, Vereshchuk noted that humanitarian response plans have been agreed in the Cabinet of Ministers.