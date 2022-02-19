OSCE expresses deep concern over situation in eastern Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

In light of the significant deterioration of the security situation in eastern Ukraine, OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid made the statement, Trend reports citing OSCE.

"We are deeply concerned about the reported significant increase in armed violence in eastern Ukraine. We reiterate the need to refrain from the use of force and de-escalate an already tense situation. Restraint, dialogue and responsibility are paramount. We deplore the spreading of disinformation about an imminent military action by Ukrainian government forces; this critically affects the civilian population in the conflict zone."

"The increasingly hostile and inflammatory rhetoric we have been hearing recently undermines efforts to foster peace, stability and security and increases the risks of further confrontation and escalation. It must stop."

"We reiterate our full support for the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, which despite the challenging circumstances, continues to implement its mandate. The Mission’s impartial monitoring and reporting on the security situation is more important than ever."