Foodgrain production likely to hit record high for 2021-22: Indian govt

Other News 19 February 2022 05:01 (UTC+04:00)
Foodgrain production likely to hit record high for 2021-22: Indian govt

high of 316.06 million tonnes as per the Second Advance Estimates of production of major crops for the agricultural year 2021-22, released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday, Trend reports citing The Indian Express.

The estimated foodgrains production for agricultural year 2021-22 (July-June) is 1.71 per cent higher than 310.74 million tonnes recorded in 2020-21 and the target set for the current year, show the estimates. It shows that wheat production is also expected to reach at the highest ever level of 111.32 million tonnes during 2021-22, which is 1.58 per cent higher than 109.59 million tonnes during the last year. The total production of rice (kharif and rabi both) is also expected to reach an all-time record high of 127.93 million tonnes, which is 2.86 per cent higher than the last year’s rice output of 124.37 million tonnes.

In 2021-22, the production of 9 oilseeds–groundnut, castorseed, sesamum, nigerseed, soyabean, sunflower, rapeseed & mustard, linseed and safflower– is estimated to at 371.47 million tonnes, which is 3.34 per cent higher than 359.46 million tonnes recorded during the last year.

The rabi oilseed production is expected to reach 133.32 million tonnes in the current year, which is 9.06 per cent higher than the last year’s figure of 122.24 million tonnes. The production of rapeseed & mustard, which is the main rabi oilseed crop, is expected to reach at a record level of 114.59 million tonnes–12.24 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 102.10 million tonnes.

The increase in rapeseed and mustard production is significant because the edible oil prices, particularly mustard oil prices, have soared to a record high in recent months. According to the data available on the Ministry’ website, on 16th February, 2022, the all-India average retail price of groundnut oil was reported at Rs 179.42 per kg, mustard oil at Rs 190.11 per kg, vanaspati Rs 141.10 per kg, soya oil Rs 147.39 per kg, sunflower oil 160.83 per kg and palm oil Rs 131.06 per kg. The average retail prices of these six edible oils are higher in the range 10.34% to 30.49% when compared to the prices a year ago.

The pulses production is estimated to increase by 5.87 percent to 26.96 million tonnes in 2021-22 from 25.46 million tonnes in the last year. Among pulses, gram production is estimated to reach at 13.12 million tonnes during the current year from 11.91 million tonnes during the last year.

In a statement, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the “new record” of foodgrains production in the country is the “result of hard work of farmers, efficient research of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the Government.”

“Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2021-22is estimated at 414.04 million tonnes which is higher by 40.59million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 373.46 million tonnes,” the statement said.

The statement further said, “Production of Cotton is estimated at 34.06 million bales (each of 170 kg) is higherby 1.12 million bales than the average cotton production of 32.95 million bales.”

“Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 9.57 million bales (each of 180 kg),” it said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Biden to extend U.S. national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk US 05:39
Foodgrain production likely to hit record high for 2021-22: Indian govt Other News 05:01
Death toll hits 130 in Brazil mudslides Other News 04:15
WHO chief calls for cooperation, financing to end COVID-19 pandemic Other News 03:38
India reacts on Canada invoking emergency act to quell truckers' protest Other News 03:06
OSCE expresses deep concern over situation in eastern Ukraine Other News 02:45
EU, NATO, US leaders call for immediate de-escalation of situation around Ukraine Other News 02:21
British embassy in Ukraine temporarily moving to Lvov Europe 01:35
Biden to hold virtual talks with G7 leaders on Ukraine: White House US 00:57
Ukraine appeals to Germany and France with request to strengthen OSCE mission Other News 00:23
Armenian armed forces fired at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Tovuz Politics 18 February 23:59
UEFA initiates case against Marseille due to Armenian provocation at football match with Qarabagh Society 18 February 23:39
Ukraine's MPs and ministers to visit frontline - head of National Security Council Other News 18 February 23:06
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19 US 18 February 23:04
Extraordinary meeting on Ukraine fails to happen Other News 18 February 22:38
UN system remains fully operational in Ukraine Other News 18 February 22:04
There is no alternative to diplomacy - UN chief on situation in Ukraine Other News 18 February 22:00
Turkey to continue principled, responsible stance in NATO: Erdogan Turkey 18 February 21:34
Indian Central government unveils first part of National Hydrogen Policy Other News 18 February 21:04
Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Economic Council (PHOTO) Economy 18 February 20:56
"Shusha Heating Systems Operation Area" added to structure of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC Economy 18 February 20:19
US traveler hopes for early normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 18 February 20:07
Traveler expresses admiration for nature of Azerbaijani Karabakh Politics 18 February 20:01
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 18 February 19:39
Opening of Zangezur corridor to establish direct Azerbaijan-Europe link - NomadMania founder Politics 18 February 19:28
Azerbaijan to expand optical network coverage in Baku suburbs Economy 18 February 19:24
Azerbaijan has potential to become popular tourism destination - NomadMania's Harry Mitsidis Politics 18 February 19:23
Polish entrepreneurs to visit Georgia in 2023 - ministry (Exclusive) Georgia 18 February 19:16
Сourt rules against truck drivers who blocked roads in Baku Society 18 February 19:16
Reps of Russian companies hold number of B2B meetings in Azerbaijan - head of delegation Economy 18 February 19:15
Uzbek Surhan Gas Chemical LLC opens tender for supply of corrosion-resistant alloys tubing Uzbekistan 18 February 18:02
Uzbekistan eyes to improve energy efficiency of administrative buildings Uzbekistan 18 February 17:57
More and more renewable energy facilities appearing in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 18 February 17:55
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 18 February 17:51
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen Economy 18 February 17:50
US to help Kazakhstan undertake reforms to attract more foreign investment Kazakhstan 18 February 17:48
Azerbaijan shares information about people injured during mine explosion in Tartar district Society 18 February 17:46
OECD to likely include Turkmenistan in future trade, transport connectivity project - expert Business 18 February 17:44
Uzbekistan boosts export of carrots Uzbekistan 18 February 17:31
Azerbaijan eyes to build astronomical station in Kalbajar - National Academy of Sciences Economy 18 February 17:22
Azerbaijan expands responsibilities of State Tourism Agency Politics 18 February 17:17
Azerbaijani prosecutor's office investigating mine explosion in Tartar district Society 18 February 17:12
Azerbaijani MP to participate in events in Israel dedicated to Khojaly genocide Politics 18 February 17:10
UIET reveals volume of exported Turkmen tomatoes Business 18 February 17:09
Uzbekistan sees increase in exports of melons and watermelons Uzbekistan 18 February 17:04
Azerbaijani banks to submit data on taxpayers' bank accounts to tax authority Economy 18 February 17:04
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to leave Friday for six-day visit to Germany, France Other News 18 February 16:54
India starts easing Covid-19 curbs on way to new normal as cases decline Other News 18 February 16:51
Drones made by IIT-Delhi-incubated startup BotLab Dynamics lit up sky at Beating Retreat ceremony Other News 18 February 16:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18 February 16:48
Iran to cooperate with UNICEF over drought issue Business 18 February 16:47
India objects to Singapore PM's remarks on lawmakers Other News 18 February 16:42
India gets 10 bids for 8 oil, gas blocks in latest bid round Other News 18 February 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 3,817 more COVID-19 cases, 7,541 recoveries Society 18 February 16:40
Iran eyes to export Qatar gas to neighboring countries Business 18 February 16:31
Russia interested in cooperation with Greece in combating pandemic — Lavrov Russia 18 February 16:28
UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday Arab World 18 February 16:26
Kazakh government intends to restore inflation rate to previous level Kazakhstan 18 February 16:22
Tickets for postponed 2020 Formula 1 events in Azerbaijan considered valid for 2022 races Society 18 February 16:21
New international program for Azerbaijani startups Economy 18 February 16:20
Azerbaijan, Serbia cancel visa regime Politics 18 February 16:16
Kazakh KazMunayTeniz to purchase filters via tender Tenders 18 February 16:15
Azerbaijani citizens showing great interest in real estate in Turkey Turkey 18 February 16:14
Uzbek JSC considers prospects for further co-op with KPMG Uzbekistan 18 February 16:12
DuPont to sell mobility and materials unit for $11 bln to Celanese US 18 February 16:05
Azerbaijan records real growth rates of non-oil industrial production Economy 18 February 16:01
Azerbaijan places repatriated children from Syria, Iraq in social facilities Society 18 February 15:55
Kyrgyz transport minister and Mongolian ambassador discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan 18 February 15:53
Azerbaijan to build underground gas pipelines in liberated areas Economy 18 February 15:53
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on another conscription for military service Politics 18 February 15:51
Israeli underground mapping co Exodigo raises $29m Israel 18 February 15:46
Kazakhstan boosts passenger transport by all transport means Transport 18 February 15:30
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan Politics 18 February 15:27
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations Finance 18 February 15:22
Two persons injured from mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar Society 18 February 15:21
Asian Development Bank says its working on new initiatives in Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 18 February 15:21
Heydar Aliyev Foundation donates medical equipment to Bulgaria (PHOTO) Society 18 February 15:20
Overall capital of Azerbaijani banks increases Finance 18 February 15:16
USAID supports Turkmenistan’s meteorologists to strengthen climate resilience Business 18 February 15:13
Essential goods prices to decline in Iran with possible agreement at Vienna talks - official Business 18 February 15:13
Kazakhstan's President gives instructions on development of construction industry Kazakhstan 18 February 15:13
Azerbaijan eyes increasing number of hotels via state support Tourism 18 February 15:05
Andaman & Nicobar Command holds joint security exercise at Port Blair airfield Other News 18 February 14:57
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 18 February 14:46
India delegation heads to Namibia to discuss cheetah translocation Other News 18 February 14:45
Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries prioritizes contributing to Turkmen economic development Oil&Gas 18 February 14:44
Azerbaijan eyes to restore pomegranate cultivation in liberated lands - PPEAA Business 18 February 14:40
Azerbaijan reveals ticket prices for F1 Grand Prix Society 18 February 14:11
Turkey shares number of Azerbaijani companies registered in country Turkey 18 February 14:05
P&O Maritime Logistics updates on works on Karabagh field Oil&Gas 18 February 14:00
Kazakhstan's coal production down Business 18 February 13:57
P&O Maritime Logistics talks on ongoing work at ACG, Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 18 February 13:53
LUKOIL completes deal on acquiring interest in Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 18 February 13:38
Azerbaijan unveils loans issued to SMEs for agriculture Business 18 February 13:37
Georgia's external public debt down Georgia 18 February 13:33
MOL Group increases capex in exploration & production Oil&Gas 18 February 13:30
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss transboundary water project Business 18 February 13:25
India-UAE virtual summit on Feb 18 an important event: MEA Other News 18 February 13:20
Azerbaijani Ateshgah Life company registers decrease in insurance payments in 2021 Economy 18 February 13:19
Turkmen Khazar consortium opens tender to purchase cable extensions Tenders 18 February 13:18
All news