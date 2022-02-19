Happy that India, UAE concluded CEPA negotiations in less than 3 months: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed happiness that India and UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) today, in less than 3 months after the negotiations began in September last year.

"I am very happy that both our countries have signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement today. It is noteworthy that India and UAE were able to conclude negotiations on such an important agreement in less than 3 months which usually takes several years to complete," said PM Modi during India-UAE virtual summit.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the Prime Minister noted the UAE took care of Indian citizens in their country. "This year is of extreme importance for both countries. You will celebrate the 50th year of the establishment of UAE and we start to celebrate the 75th anniversary of our freedom," he said.

During his opening remarks, PM Modi said that his government encourages startups in India and UAE through joint incubation and joint financing. "For the skill development of our citizens, we can also cooperate on modern institutions of excellence."PM Modi also condemned the recent terror attack in UAE. "I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in UAE. India and UAE will stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism.