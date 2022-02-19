India, UAE are natural partners, for rules-based fair trade: Piyush Goyal

Other News 19 February 2022 14:07 (UTC+04:00)
India, UAE are natural partners, for rules-based fair trade: Piyush Goyal

Highlighting that India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have a deepening bond of brotherhood, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the two countries are natural partners and are for rules-based fair trade.

Goyal made these remarks after India and UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

CEPA was signed during a meeting between Goyal and the UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, and UAE celebrates the 50th anniversary of its foundation, it is an appropriate time to reset our relationship, taking it to much greater levels than ever before, Goyal said during the India-UAE joint press conference.

Goyal said that India and UAE have been witnessing a growing synergy between the two countries.

“Ever since 2017, when both countries embarked on a comprehensive strategic partnership, covering a very wide array of subjects, ever since the growing bonds between the leaders of the two countries Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness the Crown Prince of UAE, we have been witnessing a growing synergy between the two countries and a deepening of the bonds of brotherhood between the people of the two countries,” Goyal said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Powers of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' President entrusted to Arif Gashimov (UPDATE)
Powers of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' President entrusted to Arif Gashimov (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences adopts its president's resignation
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences adopts its president's resignation
Powers of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' President entrusted to Arif Gashimov
Powers of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' President entrusted to Arif Gashimov
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
India logs 22,270 new Covid cases, 325 more deaths Other News 15:22
Russia reports over 191,000 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day Russia 14:56
Kazakhstan's Sovereign Wealth Fund revises procurement methodology Kazakhstan 14:56
India-UAE economic pact will be foundation stone for next era of success: UAE Minister Other News 14:55
Turkmenistan plans to construct unit for producing isobutane from natural gas Oil&Gas 14:44
Georgia may face long-term inflation, NBG says Georgia 14:23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 19 Society 14:20
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase of rechargeable batteries Tenders 14:16
Azerbaijan's air freight traffic value slightly up in January 2022 Transport 14:14
India-UAE CEPA will be game-changer in economic ties: PM Narendra Modi Other News 14:13
India, UAE are natural partners, for rules-based fair trade: Piyush Goyal Other News 14:07
Bulgaria can increase its energy independence by completing IGB, says AmCham Oil&Gas 14:02
Happy that India, UAE concluded CEPA negotiations in less than 3 months: PM Modi Other News 14:01
Azerbaijan shares data for petroleum coke, oil bitumen exports in January 2022 Oil&Gas 13:51
Bank Maskan of Iran provides funds for National Housing Action Plan Business 13:47
Turkmen law enforcement agencies' representatives to be mandatorily insured Finance 13:37
Two flights a week to be carried out on Baku-Tehran route Transport 13:33
Azerbaijan increases road vehicle imports in January 2022 Transport 13:32
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijani energy market Oil&Gas 13:31
Turkmenistan develops program related to tobacco control Business 13:31
Azerbaijan announces gas export growth in January 2022 Oil&Gas 13:28
Domestic passenger transportation via Iranian airports growing Transport 13:27
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences adopts its president's resignation Society 13:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13:24
Kyrgyzstan confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 13:07
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to connect CIS, Caucasus, European countries to Chabahar port Transport 12:54
Uzbek, Russian experts eye to develop new varieties of grapes Uzbekistan 12:53
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Zevarda field Uzbekistan 12:52
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports up Transport 12:51
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani army conducts sudden inspection of Naval Forces combat readiness (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:51
Number of passenger planes flying over Iranian airspace soars Transport 12:50
Weekly review of crucial events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:49
Powers of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' President entrusted to Arif Gashimov Society 12:43
Russian president plans phone talk with French counterpart Europe 12:43
Fitch forecasts economic growth in Turkmenistan Finance 12:16
Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation elects new president Society 12:15
Iran sees increase in number, value of checks exchanged countrywide Finance 11:58
Russia introduces state of emergency in Rostov region Russia 11:53
Iran expects gasoline consumption to peak Oil&Gas 11:51
Georgia’s SellBuy Limited announces tender to buy hydraulic cylinders Tenders 11:48
Construction of Tehran-North highway in progress Transport 11:36
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 11:35
Fitch Affirms Turkmenistan at 'B+', with Stable Outlook Finance 11:33
Passenger transport by railways up in Kazakhstan Transport 11:32
Money transfers from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Georgia 11:30
Iranian currency rates for February 19 Finance 11:30
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector ICT 11:29
Hydrocarbon revenues, gas production to lift Turkmenistan’s economic growth– Fitch Oil&Gas 11:06
Uzbekistan intends to purchase more electric buses by 2025 Uzbekistan 11:04
Kazakhstan notes decrease in manufacturing of iron ore Business 11:03
Uzbekistan plans to increase volume of hydrocarbon production Uzbekistan 11:02
Head of St. Petersburg Export Support Center shares data on trade volume with Azerbaijan Economy 11:01
Azerbaijan's oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:33
Indian World Forum hails PM Modi for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Other News 10:29
Georgia's revenues from tourism show rapid recovery - Galt & Taggart Georgia 10:25
Kazakh-German JV opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:24
Azerbaijani MoD dismisses Armenia's claims of alleged shooting in Khojavand Politics 10:10
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:06
Azerbaijan's non-cash foreign exchange transactions volume grows Finance 10:05
American Airlines plans more schedule cuts as it waits for 787 jet deliveries US 09:49
Turkmenistan developing new foreign policy course Business 09:41
Azerbaijan presents “Dostluq” carpet at Expo 2020 Dubai (PHOTO) Politics 09:10
Iran's President Raisi to depart for Qatar on Monday Politics 08:46
Smart farming in Uzbekistan going full speed, FAO talks details (Exclusive) Tajikistan 08:33
Georgian PM meets Jigsaw-Google CEO Georgia 08:28
1,008 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:05
Blinken accepts Lavrov’s invitation to meet on Feb 23 US 07:36
Turkey confirms 87,411 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:02
Police to tighten security ahead of Biden's 1st SOTU speech US 06:24
Biden to extend U.S. national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk US 05:39
Foodgrain production likely to hit record high for 2021-22: Indian govt Other News 05:01
Death toll hits 130 in Brazil mudslides Other News 04:15
WHO chief calls for cooperation, financing to end COVID-19 pandemic Other News 03:38
India reacts on Canada invoking emergency act to quell truckers' protest Other News 03:06
OSCE expresses deep concern over situation in eastern Ukraine Other News 02:45
EU, NATO, US leaders call for immediate de-escalation of situation around Ukraine Other News 02:21
Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue begins Friday Other News 01:52
British embassy in Ukraine temporarily moving to Lvov Europe 01:35
Biden to hold virtual talks with G7 leaders on Ukraine: White House US 00:57
Ukraine appeals to Germany and France with request to strengthen OSCE mission Other News 00:23
Armenian armed forces fired at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Tovuz Politics 18 February 23:59
UEFA initiates case against Marseille due to Armenian provocation at football match with Qarabagh Society 18 February 23:39
Ukraine's MPs and ministers to visit frontline - head of National Security Council Other News 18 February 23:06
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19 US 18 February 23:04
Extraordinary meeting on Ukraine fails to happen Other News 18 February 22:38
UN system remains fully operational in Ukraine Other News 18 February 22:04
There is no alternative to diplomacy - UN chief on situation in Ukraine Other News 18 February 22:00
Turkey to continue principled, responsible stance in NATO: Erdogan Turkey 18 February 21:34
Indian Central government unveils first part of National Hydrogen Policy Other News 18 February 21:04
Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Economic Council (PHOTO) Economy 18 February 20:56
"Shusha Heating Systems Operation Area" added to structure of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC Economy 18 February 20:19
US traveler hopes for early normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 18 February 20:07
Traveler expresses admiration for nature of Azerbaijani Karabakh Politics 18 February 20:01
Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 18 February 19:39
Opening of Zangezur corridor to establish direct Azerbaijan-Europe link - NomadMania founder Politics 18 February 19:28
Azerbaijan to expand optical network coverage in Baku suburbs Economy 18 February 19:24
Azerbaijan has potential to become popular tourism destination - NomadMania's Harry Mitsidis Politics 18 February 19:23
Polish entrepreneurs to visit Georgia in 2023 - ministry (Exclusive) Georgia 18 February 19:16
Сourt rules against truck drivers who blocked roads in Baku Society 18 February 19:16
Reps of Russian companies hold number of B2B meetings in Azerbaijan - head of delegation Economy 18 February 19:15
All news