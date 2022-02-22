Chinese mainland reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 59 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new local infections, 20 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 12 in Jiangsu, six in Liaoning, five each in Sichuan and Yunnan, four each in Beijing and Hubei, and three in Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Monday also saw reports of 79 imported COVID-19 cases in nine provincial-level regions, said the commission.

Four suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, it said, adding that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 46 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, 40 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, had reached 107,989.

There were 1,809 patients still under treatment on Monday, of whom 12 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.