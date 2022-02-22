India's draft data policy unlocks govt data for all, mulls monetisation

The government on Monday published a draft data policy for public consultation, which says all data collected, generated, and stored by every government ministry and department will be open and shareable barring certain exceptions.

Also, detailed datasets that have undergone value addition could be monetised by the government.

The policy document, called “Draft India Data Accessibility & Use Policy 2022”, prescribes that a regulatory authority called the Indian Data Council (IDC) and an agency by the name India Data Office (IDO) will oversee framing metadata standards and enforcement, respectively.

While the IDC will comprise the IDO and data officers of five government departments, the IDO will be constituted by the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) to streamline and consolidate data access and sharing public data repositories across the government and other stakeholders.

The IDC’s tasks will include defining frameworks for defining high-value datasets, finalising data standards and metadata standards, and reviewing the implementation of the policy. The nomination of departments and state governments in the IDC will be by rotation with a tenure of two years for one department.

According to the draft policy, stakeholders like start-ups, other enterprises, individuals and researchers will be able to access enriched data through data licensing, sharing, and valuation within the frameworks of data security and privacy.

“The core objective of this policy seems to be purely revenue generation. It lacks clarity on a number of things such as how a high-value dataset will be defined. We all have seen what happened when the government tried to sell vehicular registration data and the policy had to be rolled back because of misuse,” said Apar Gupta, executive director at the Internet Freedom Foundation.