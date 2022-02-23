India likely to start wheat aid to Kabul via Pakistan Tuesday, Afghan trucks to take 1st batch

India is likely to begin its much-awaited food aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan starting Tuesday, when about 10 MT of wheat will be transported by Afghan trucks through the Wagah-Attari border, Trend reports citing ThePrint.

This shipment is part of the original 50,000 MT of wheat that India had planned to send after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The remaining shipment will be sent in tranches, diplomatic sources told ThePrint.

According to the sources, the wheat will be distributed by the UN World Food Programme (WFP). The shipment will enter Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The plan to send the shipment in tranches was taken as dispatching 50,000 MT of wheat in one go would have been a “logistical nightmare”, said another source.