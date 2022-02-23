India-US partnership critical to vaccinating world against COVID-19: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu

The partnership between India and the US in the healthcare sector is critical to vaccinating the world against the coronavirus, India's Ambassador here Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

Observing that vaccinating the world must be the priority strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandhu on Tuesday said the world's map of vaccinations presents a story of disparities with the under-developed countries, including those in Africa, lagging at 10 per cent or below.

Sandhu was speaking at a virtual roundtable on Vaccine for All during which eminent participants including Bill Gates discussed how safe, affordable and reliable vaccines can be delivered to all.

In addition to Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; other eminent participants to the roundtable were Dr V K Paul, member of Niti Aayog and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO); Proffessor Peter Jay Hotez, from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Congressman Dwight Evans, Member Ways & Means Committee and Subcommittee on Health.

Lots of lessons learnt during this pandemic to inform future R&D (research and development) and vaccine development for all infectious diseases. Appreciate having been part of these discussions, Swaminathan said.