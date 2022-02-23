Dubai scraps rapid RTPCR rules for Indian travellers

Dubai on Tuesday removed rules that required Indian travellers to undergo rapid RTPCR at airports before departing to UAE.

Dubai Airport issued an advisory with the new rules for passengers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The new rules now require Indians to produce a negative COVID-19 test certificate taken up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the flight, from an approved health service provider. Passengers will require to undergo a PCR test upon their arrival in Dubai.

For transit passengers, the rules governing entry at the final destination will be applicable.