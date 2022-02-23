Rafale project complete, India-France cement ties amidst global turmoil

"In response, all nations are reappraising priorities, strategies, relationships and even strategic geography. We scramble every day to adapt to the rapid changes in the environment. Often, long standing assumptions have to be revisited," he added.

Jaishankar said in the last two decades India has transformed many relationships at the global level but India's ties with France are one that bridged multiple generations. Through the tumult of our times, India’s relations with France have continued to move forward on a steady and clear course.

"It is a relationship that has been free from sudden shifts and surprises that we sometimes see in other cases. Indeed, these ties have continuously adapted to change and come out stronger for that," he said.

"I am also pleased to share my thoughts on how India sees France. It is particularly appropriate that I am doing so following a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Le Drian, Defence Minister Parly and the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum for which I came here. These occasions captured the strategic priorities that provide a compelling framework of what I believe is a truly unique partnership between India and France," he said.