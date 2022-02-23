India’s Jaishankar invites Momen for Delhi visit

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has invited his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen for talks in Delhi.

He extended the invitation for a joint consultative council at the ministerial level during a meeting at Paris on Monday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Both the ministers are currently in the French capital, attending an Indo-Pacific cooperation forum organized by the European Union.

However, both parties have emphasized on the joint working groups meeting prior to the visit.

During the meeting at Paris, Momen emphasized on executing the Teesta water sharing agreement and India’s active involvement in the Rohingya issues.

Moreover, both countries agreed to continue talks on the Kushiara River water sharing.