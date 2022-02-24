Ukraine introduces martial law throughout its territory – President Zelenskyy (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 08:57)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24
Trend:
The Ukrainian authorities introduce martial law throughout the entire territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Trend reports citing media.
"We are introducing martial law throughout the country," the president said in video footage posted on his Telegram channel.
"The Russian troops attacked Ukraine's military infrastructure," President Zelenskyy said. "Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards, border detachments. Explosions were heard in many Ukrainian cities."
Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be quiet and stay at home.
Moreover, Zelenskyy said that he held phone talks with US President Joe Biden.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Signing of Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan - result of very important work over many years - President Ilham Aliyev
I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert