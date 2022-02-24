Indian Navy’s MILAN exercise to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 25

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, warships of Quad countries, France, Myanmar, South Korea and Vietnam and several others will join together at Visakhapatnam later this week for the largest multilateral exercise Milan, hosted by the Indian Navy. Russia, Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia among others are participating in the exercise without ships.

The exercise, scheduled from February 25 to March 4, will see participation of around 42 countries with ships from over 15 countries. The U.S. will be joining the exercise for the first time.