Sri Lankan, Bhutanese Ministers extend thanks to India for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

The Health Minister of Sri Lanka and the Finance Minister of Bhutan on Wednesday extended their thanks to India for the assistance given during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addressing the Asia Economic Dialogue 2022, Health Minister of Sri Lanka, Keheliya Rambukwella said, “We extend our gratitude to India, particularly for the donation of the first 500,000 vaccines.”

Elaborating on the economic handling during the pandemic, the minister said, “We are getting assistance from many areas and our neighbour India is always at hand and has been helping us throughout.

Finance Minister of Bhutan, Lyonpo Namgay Tshering too extended his regards saying, “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the government and people of India for prioritizing Bhutan.”

He added that India’s help with the delivery of vaccines has helped the Himalayan country in its accelerated drive for vaccination.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present in the meeting and talked briefly about the position of India in the global arena in the fight against the pandemic. He said, “There is a sense today that India has something to bring to the table and that India is necessary for a global recovery.”