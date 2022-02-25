Boeing delivers 12th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to Indian Navy

Boeing delivered the 12th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to India on Wednesday, February 23, making it the fourth of four additional aircraft delivered under the options contract signed by the Ministry of Defence in 2016.

"Customer centricity, commitment to the modernization and mission-readiness of India’s defence forces are key values to our partnership with India,” said Surendra Ahuja, managing director, Boeing Defence India.

"With this delivery of the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, we continue to nurture this partnership and are fully committed to working closely with India’s defence forces to deliver the right value and capabilities to meet their operational needs", he added.